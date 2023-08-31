Exploring Top Real Estate Investment Societies in Islamabad

Investing in real estate is a significant decision that requires careful consideration and research. In Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, the real estate market has seen considerable growth over the years. Several societies have emerged as prominent investment options, each offering unique features and potential for returns.

In this blog, we will delve into some of the top housing societies in Islamabad, highlighting their key attributes and advantages.

DHA Islamabad

From a real estate investment standpoint, DHA Islamabad emerges as a highly coveted opportunity within the Islamabad Capital Territory of Pakistan. Its inception in 1969 by the Defence Housing Authority, primarily to provide housing solutions for the armed forces and their families, has evolved into a meticulously planned, prestigious housing society that commands attention from astute investors. Divided into six phases—Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4, Phase 5, and Phase 6—with the promising Phase Valley in the works, each phase offers a distinct palette of amenities and prospects.

DHA Islamabad’s allure lies not only in its historical significance but also in its comprehensive offerings tailored to modern living. Phase 1, as the pioneer and most developed sector, boasts a mix of government offices and educational institutions, making it a compelling fusion of administrative and academic importance. On the other hand, Phase 2 presents a blend of residential and commercial developments, indicative of evolving lifestyle preferences. Phase 3 stands out as the community nucleus, housing schools, hospitals, and mosques that underscore its pivotal role within the society’s fabric.

Bahria Town

Bahria Town Islamabad stands as a prominent real estate venture in Islamabad, Pakistan. Part of the renowned Bahria Town brand, it offers a carefully planned and modern community with an array of residential and commercial options. This development’s allure lies in its contemporary amenities, robust infrastructure, and investment potential. It caters to various preferences and budgets through a diverse selection of properties, from plots and houses to apartments and commercial spaces.

Bahria Town Islamabad’s well-regarded reputation, strategic location, and commitment to a community-oriented lifestyle contribute to its appeal as a promising real estate opportunity. However, like any investment, cautious research and consideration of market trends remain essential.

Gulberg Islamabad

Gulberg Islamabad is a prominent residential and commercial project situated in the heart of Islamabad, Pakistan. Developed by the Intelligence Bureau Employees Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS), it offers a well-designed and modern living environment to its residents.

The society’s strategic location near the Islamabad Expressway ensures easy accessibility from different parts of the city, making it an attractive option for those seeking convenience and connectivity.

One of the notable features of Gulberg Islamabad is its diverse range of residential and commercial plots. The society provides various plot sizes, allowing individuals and businesses to build their dream homes or establish their enterprises within the community.

With a focus on modern urban planning, the project boasts wide roads, green spaces, schools, parks, and mosques, creating a holistic and self-contained environment that caters to the needs of its residents.

Capital Smart City

Developed by Future Developments Holdings, a subsidiary of Habib Rafiq Limited, this project covers an extensive area of 5,000 acres (2,000 hectares) and is divided into seven distinct zones, each serving a specific purpose: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Educational, Healthcare, Institutional, and Public Amenities.

The residential zone has been carefully designed to offer a variety of housing options, including 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, townhouses, and plots ranging from 5 marlas to 1 kanal. Moving on to the commercial sector, it will feature a comprehensive shopping mall, a dynamic financial district, and a modern business park. For industrial needs, there’s a designated industrial zone that includes factories and warehouses.

Education and healthcare are also key components of this project. Dedicated zones will house schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, and clinics. To address administrative needs, an institutional zone will accommodate government offices and important public institutions. Additionally, a public amenities zone will provide green spaces, mosques, and communal areas to enhance residents’ well-being.

Expected to be completed by 2025, Capital Smart City sets itself apart as a “smart city” by incorporating advanced technology to improve residents’ quality of life. A comprehensive fiber-optic network will ensure high-speed internet access throughout the entire city. The project also includes a centralized command and control center, responsible for overseeing and optimizing the city’s infrastructure.

Blue World City

Blue World City has garnered attention due to its partnership with Chinese developers and its vision of becoming a future economic hub. With its strategic location near Islamabad’s new international airport, the society offers residential and commercial opportunities that appeal to those looking for potential high-growth areas.

Park View City: Luxurious Living in Islamabad

Nestled in Islamabad’s Zone IV, Park View City is an esteemed CDA-approved housing society developed by Vision Group. This sprawling society spans 5,000 acres and offers an impressive array of residential plots, commercial plots, and farmhouses.

Positioned strategically, Park View City is situated near landmarks like the Botanical Garden, Serena Hotel, and Jinnah Avenue. Its accessibility is enhanced by its proximity to Islamabad Highway, Kashmir Highway, and Lethrar Road.

With rapid development underway, Park View City is poised to become a highly sought-after residential area in Islamabad in the coming years.

For those seeking both luxury and security in Islamabad, Park View City presents a variety of residential plots, commercial plots, and farmhouses tailored to meet different preferences and budgets.

Top City-1

Strategically located near Islamabad’s new international airport, Top City-1 is a promising residential society that offers a range of residential and commercial properties.

Benefiting from its proximity to the airport, Top City-1 holds substantial potential for growth, making it an attractive option for investors eyeing transportation hub development.

Emaar Canyon Views

Developed by Emaar Properties, a globally renowned real estate developer, is a prestigious luxury housing society situated in the heart of Islamabad.

The society spans 1,000 acres and boasts a range of housing options, including Portuguese-style villas with breathtaking mountain views, Mediterranean-inspired townhouses with spacious layouts, and high-rise apartments equipped with modern amenities.

Emaar Canyon Views offers an array of amenities, including a golf course, shopping mall, cinema, and school, ensuring residents enjoy a truly exceptional lifestyle.

Benefiting from its prime location, Emaar Canyon Views is well-connected to major highways and roads, providing convenient access to the rest of Islamabad.

With security and exclusivity in mind, Emaar Canyon Views provides a secure and gated community environment.

Price Trends of Properties

Society Property Type Size (Marla/Kanal) Price Range (PKR) DHA Islamabad Residential Plot 5 Marla – 1 Kanal 5,000,000 – 20,000,000 House – 15,000,000 – 40,000,000 Commercial Plot 4 Marla – 8 Kanal 10,000,000 – 50,000,000 Bahria Town Residential Plot 5 Marla – 1 Kanal 3,000,000 – 15,000,000 House – 12,000,000 – 30,000,000 Commercial Property 3 Marla – 8 Marla 8,000,000 – 40,000,000 Gulberg Islamabad Residential Plot 5 Marla – 1 Kanal 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 House – 10,000,000 – 25,000,000 Commercial Plot 5 Marla – 1 Kanal 5,000,000 – 25,000,000 Capital Smart City Residential Plot 5 Marla – 1 Kanal 1,500,000 – 18,000,000 House – 8,000,000 – 20,000,000 Commercial Plot 4 Marla – 8 Marla 3,000,000 – 15,000,000 Blue World City Residential Plot 5 Marla – 1 Kanal 1,000,000 – 5,000,000 House – 5,000,000 – 15,000,000 Commercial Property 3 Marla – 8 Marla 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 Park Enclave Residential Plot 10 Marla – 1 Kanal 10,000,000 – 30,000,000 House – 30,000,000 – 80,000,000 Commercial Plot 4 Marla – 8 Marla 15,000,000 – 50,000,000 Top City-1 Residential Plot 5 Marla – 1 Kanal 1,000,000 – 7,000,000 House – 7,000,000 – 20,000,000 Commercial Plot 5 Marla – 1 Kanal 5,000,000 – 25,000,000 Emaar Canyon Views Residential Plot 10 Marla – 1 Kanal 10,000,000 – 30,000,000 House – 30,000,000 – 60,000,000 Commercial Property 6 Marla – 8 Marla 20,000,000 – 50,000,000

Conclusion

Investing in real estate in Islamabad offers a plethora of choices, each with its own set of advantages. Whether you’re drawn to the modern amenities of DHA and Bahria Town, the innovation of Capital Smart City, the potential growth of Top City-1, or the luxury of ParkView City, there’s a society to suit every investor’s preferences and objectives.

However, it’s crucial to remember that real estate investments come with risks, and thorough research, consultation with experts, and a long-term perspective are essential to making sound investment decisions in Islamabad’s dynamic real estate market.