Karachi Airport to Temporarily Close Runways for Repairs

By Asma Sajid | Published Aug 31, 2023 | 4:33 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced the temporary closure of two runways at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to cracks, a source of concern for flight operations. This decision comes as the aviation industry focuses on safety and maintenance.

CAA, responsible for overseeing Pakistan’s air travel, has revealed that runway numbers 25-L and 7-R at the Karachi airport have developed cracks that necessitate immediate attention. To address this issue, CAA issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) detailing the schedule for the repair. Both runways are slated to be closed daily for the next five months.

ALSO READ

This closure aims to facilitate comprehensive crack repair work and ensure the long-term safety and reliability of the airport’s infrastructure. To minimize disruptions to air travel, CAA has coordinated with airlines to keep them informed about the upcoming closure.

During the repair, flights will continue using alternative runways to ensure that passenger and cargo services remain relatively uninterrupted. CAA’s proactive approach is in line with international aviation standards, which emphasize regular maintenance and safety checks.

lens

Hareem Shah Threatens Jahangir Tareen With Scandalous Video Clip
Read more in lens

proproperty

Illegal Housing Boom: Peshawar’s Agricultural Land at Risk
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>