Karachi Airport to Temporarily Close Runways for Repairs

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced the temporary closure of two runways at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to cracks, a source of concern for flight operations. This decision comes as the aviation industry focuses on safety and maintenance.

CAA, responsible for overseeing Pakistan’s air travel, has revealed that runway numbers 25-L and 7-R at the Karachi airport have developed cracks that necessitate immediate attention. To address this issue, CAA issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) detailing the schedule for the repair. Both runways are slated to be closed daily for the next five months.

This closure aims to facilitate comprehensive crack repair work and ensure the long-term safety and reliability of the airport’s infrastructure. To minimize disruptions to air travel, CAA has coordinated with airlines to keep them informed about the upcoming closure.

During the repair, flights will continue using alternative runways to ensure that passenger and cargo services remain relatively uninterrupted. CAA’s proactive approach is in line with international aviation standards, which emphasize regular maintenance and safety checks.