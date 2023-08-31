KP Police Gets Night Vision Security Drones for Surveillance

The police department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has adopted advanced surveillance technologies to bolster its defense against militant activities. The acquisition of high-resolution thermal imaging (TI) surveillance drones will enable them to monitor militant infiltration routes, even in challenging terrain and at night.

Following a recent attack on an armored personnel carrier (APC) in Lakki Marwat which resulted in casualties, the police introduced jammers to thwart improvised explosive device (IED) attacks. KP’s police force has faced attacks across various districts in the past two years, resulting in significant officer casualties.

The implementation of TI cameras at remote police stations and posts in vulnerable zones has proven effective in repelling numerous attacks. It not only fortifies police establishments but also facilitates long-range monitoring of suspicious activities by potential attackers. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Akhtar Hayat Khan, affirmed that this success led to the deployment of surveillance drones in remote regions to ensure vigilant oversight and swift response.

Further strengthening their capabilities, the police have deployed durable Armored Personnel Vehicles (APVs) and APCs for secure troop transportation. These vehicles have been equipped with jammers to safeguard against bomb attacks.

Acknowledging security gaps, authorities allocated Rs. 269 million for infrastructure enhancement at police stations throughout KP. In Peshawar’s red zone, a multilayered security system featuring face detection/recognition cameras, ANPR, e-tag readers, pop-up barriers, and turnstile gates, was introduced to prevent attacks similar to the one at the police lines.

Additionally, KP’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has undergone substantial reforms, with increased senior officer appointments and expanded ranges for better operational supervision. The CTD’s leadership has been strengthened, and its efforts to combat terrorism and counter-terror financing have been augmented. To assist district police officers in their operations, major districts have received additional Superintendent of Police (SP) appointments.