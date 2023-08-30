Interim Commerce Minister Sets $25 Billion Export Target for Textile Sector

The Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries and Production Dr. Gohar Ejaz on Wednesday set an ambitious target of $25 billion in textile exports for the current financial year against the $16 billion for the last fiscal year.

The minister also pledged a swift revival of all shuttered industries within the country, with a tight deadline of just one month.

During a meeting convened with the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association, led by Khurram Mukhtiyar, Gohar outlined his vision. The minister assured that each industry currently closed for various reasons would see reopening by September 30.

Comparing this year’s projected export figures with the previous year’s $16 billion, he expressed confidence in surpassing this milestone.

He emphasized that all challenges obstructing their operations would be systematically addressed. Dr. Ejaz asserted his willingness to personally engage with all stakeholders, including industrialists.

He affirmed his readiness to visit their premises if required, underlining his dedication to revitalizing the industrial landscape. The minister requested a comprehensive list of all dormant industries nationwide, along with their specific issues.

The minister also said that pending funds owed to industries by various departments, including the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and customs, would be swiftly resolved.

Furthermore, he extended an open invitation to associations and businessmen, ensuring his availability to collaborate and find resolutions for their problems. The minister assured that challenges related to gas, electricity, energy, and fund disbursement would be resolved efficiently, reiterating his commitment to fostering a thriving business environment.