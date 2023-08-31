Man Releases Attack Dogs on Leopard in Mansehra: Video

A wild leopard wreaked havoc by attacking and killing a total of 10 goats in the Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The incident, which unfolded in a remote area, took a surprising turn when the owner unleashed his hunting dogs on the leopard.

Video shows hunting-dogs attacking and killing a wild leopard, viewer discretion is advised.

According to eyewitnesses, the leopard’s sudden assault angered the owner of the loss of his livestock. Seizing a chance to defend the remaining animals, the owner released his trained hunting dogs onto the leopard.

ALSO READ KP Police Gets Night Vision Security Drones for Surveillance

The ensuing clash between the leopard and the dogs was caught on video and circulated across social media platforms. The footage showcased the dogs fending off the leopard, inflicting serious injuries upon it. The owner’s vocal encouragement and pleas to the dogs to keep the leopard at bay only added to the intensity of the video.

While the video garnered widespread attention and discussion, local wildlife authorities seemed to be unaware of the incident as of now.