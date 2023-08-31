Twitter (X) is Finally Getting Audio and Video Calls

Twitter, now known simply as X, has announced intentions to launch audio and video calls several times in the past, but the plan always got delayed or scrapped. But now it seems we are finally about to get it soon.

This announcement comes from X owner Elon Musk, who says that audio and video calls will work on phones as well as computers. This includes Android, iOS, Windows, and MacOS devices.

Video & audio calls coming to X: – Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

– No phone number needed

– X is the effective global address book That set of factors is unique. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

He also added that the feature will not require any phone numbers and X will act as a global address book with its usernames. “This set of factors is unique”, he said.

Musk did not reveal when X plans to launch this feature, only that it’s “coming”, so we can hope to see it soon.

As mentioned before, this is not the first time the social media platform has talked about audio and video calls. Last month, the company’s designer shared screenshots of what it is going to look like. Take a look at the tweet (sorry, ‘post’), below.

As shown in the image, your Twitter (X) direct messages (DMs) will show you a phone receiver icon at the top right corner once the feature is live. Tapping on it will give you an option to audio call or video call.

Video calls will have your standard call UI, with a picture-in-picture screen showing your own video feed as well as your contact’s video. You will also have buttons to end the call, turn off your camera, mute yourself, or turn off speakers.

However, the final version of the feature could always end up looking a little different.