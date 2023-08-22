Twitter Will Send Your Selfie and Govt ID to Israeli Intelligence Company

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Aug 22, 2023 | 1:18 pm

The social media platform previously recognized as Twitter, now referred to as X, has implemented a new policy for users of X Blue.

As outlined in a PC Magazine report, users subscribing to X Blue will be obligated to provide a selfie as well as an image of an official government ID.

To facilitate this verification procedure, the user’s personal data will be managed by the Israeli company AU10TIX software. This information will be retained for a duration of 30 days as part of the process.

X stated that the information garnered from a user’s profile will be employed with the intention of ensuring safety and security, notably in the prevention of impersonation.

Numerous users of X voiced dissatisfaction regarding the company’s decision to retain user data, underscoring the connections some employees have with Israeli intelligence. Others expressed unease about entrusting their data to a company in light of the multitude of reported data breaches in the past.

Having contributed to the establishment of identity verification systems for airports and border controls during the 1980s and 90s, AU10TIX expanded its operations to encompass “digital spaces” in 2002, in response to the internet’s proliferation. Presently, it boasts an array of prominent clients such as Uber, PayPal, and Google.

Elon Musk, who assumed ownership of Twitter in October 2022, seemingly concluded the process of ID verification on August 1. This implies that the ID verification system is now in operational status and might soon become visible to the public.

Via: Al Jazeera

