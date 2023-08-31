Wildlife Department Seizes African Lion of Viral TikToker

Punjab Wildlife authorities conducted a raid at the residence of the well-known TikToker Khurram Gujjar in Lahore, resulting in the discovery of an African lion.

The lion, previously featured in Gujjar’s social media posts, has been safely moved to the Jallo Wildlife Park. During the operation, law enforcement also found a weapon at the location.

Khurram Gujjar, a prominent figure on the popular video-sharing platform TikTok, had gained recognition for sharing videos that depicted his interactions with an African lion on his social media profiles.

As per statements issued by wildlife officials, the fate of the African lion now depends on whether Gujjar possesses the requisite permits and documentation to legally own and house such a creature.

If it is determined that Gujjar holds a valid license for the lion’s ownership and can provide verifiable evidence of acquisition, there is a possibility that the animal might be returned to his custody in accordance with legal procedures.

Nevertheless, for the interim period, the African lion has been relocated to the Jallo Wildlife Park. Here, it will receive an appropriate habitat and expert care.