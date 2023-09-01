Golootlo and AirSial Announced Strategic Partnership to Benefit Travelers Across Pakistan

Golootlo and AirSial, have proudly entered into a strategic partnership that promises substantial benefits for Pakistani travelers. As per the newly signed agreement, Golootlo users, whether on the mobile app or using debit-cards, will enjoy a 10% discount on all domestic AirSial flights.

The collaboration signifies the union of two pioneering entities in their respective industries, setting a precedent for future synergies.

The event saw the presence of leading figures from both companies, including Mr. Fazal Jilani, Chairman of AirSial. Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Fazal Jilani remarked, “Today marks a pivotal moment as AirSial joins forces with Golootlo. Given the monumental growth trajectory of both brands – AirSial as the Pride of Pakistan and Golootlo as the nation’s most rapidly expanding discount aggregator – this alliance heralds a promising future.

We anticipate mutual growth and even more value delivery to our esteemed clientele” Mr. Majjid Bashir, Chairman of Golootlo, enthusiastically celebrated the partnership, saying, “Uniting with AirSial fills Golootlo with immense pride. Our commitment to delivering value aligns seamlessly with AirSial’s dedication to excellence and innovation.

This partnership isn’t just about affordable travel; it’s a fusion of our shared dedication to making living better.” This goes beyond mere transactions, reflecting both entities’ commitment to transforming the Pakistani consumer experience.

As this partnership unfolds, it’s clear that it will not only boost the brands but also elevate the travel experience for all.