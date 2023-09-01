Senate Body Proposes Withdrawing All Taxes on Electricity Bills of Underprivileged Class

The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Friday took serious notice of the recent hike in electricity prices.

Chairman Committee Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad said that this is a national crisis and many cases of suicide linked to the price hike have been reported in the country. The committee submitted a proposal to withdraw all taxes on electricity bills, in particular for the underprivileged class.

The committee chair also sought a briefing from the NEPRA Chairman on the mechanism through which rapid increases in electricity rates are applied. The committee also sought details regarding the owners of the independent power producers (IPPs). The committee was of the view that it was a national crisis and people were suffering therefore relief should be given.

The committee also sought details on the recent cases of casualties and injuries caused by electrocution, domestic substandard electrical wiring, and measures adopted to avoid fatal incidents.

The committee lamented that scores of cases are pending in the tribunal and no compensation is being made to the affectees. The committee was informed that a total of 164 fatalities in DISCOs occurred during FY23 whereas 106 non-fatal injuries took place. The committee chair gave recommendations to expedite the disposal of pending cases.