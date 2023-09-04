CDA Reduces Monthly Fuel Quota for Officers

Rising petrol prices have led to a monumental rise in travel costs. To alleviate the issue, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has reduced the fuel limit for its vehicles and its senior officers.

According to details, the fuel limit of Chairman CDA’s vehicle was reduced from 600 liters to 400 liters. Likewise, the fuel capacity of board members’ vehicles was reduced from 400 liters to 300 liters.

The petrol and diesel limit for directors and DGs has been fixed at 175 liters, whereas deputy directors, assistant directors, and other officers will be given 150 liters of fuel per month.

Petrol and fuel of operational vehicles haven’t been reduced. According to the CDA resources, The fuel of vehicles given for personal use of officers has been reduced.

Reducing the petrol limit for such officers is likely to reduce the monthly fuel expenses of the department, according to CDA officials. The civic agency is also undertaking this step as a part of austerity measures from the government to reduce operational costs.