Major Airports to Get Modern Baggage Scanners and Walkthrough Gates Soon

In a significant move aimed at bolstering airport security, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced plans to deploy 29 state-of-the-art baggage scanning machines at major airports across Pakistan.

According to sources, this extensive security enhancement project is set to be completed by 29 November, bringing Pakistani airports up to international security standards.

Additionally, more than 30 walkthrough gates will be installed throughout these airports, with the CAA initiating the tender process for the procurement of these security measures. The deployment strategy entails 20 walkthrough gates being distributed across all airports, with the remaining 10 held in reserve.

ALSO READ PIA and Other Airlines Fined Millions for Late Luggage Delivery

Reports quote a CAA spokesperson as confirming that the installation of these high-tech hold baggage scanning machines would require three to four months to complete. This initiative aligns with the current leadership’s efforts to modernize the country’s airports while bolstering security.

Last month, the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi became the first recipient of a cutting-edge baggage scanning machine, inaugurated by the UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott. Passengers bound for the UK can now benefit from the advanced capabilities of this technology, ensuring comprehensive and efficient baggage scans for enhanced security.

ALSO READ PIA Appoints UK Staff With High Salaries Despite Flight Ban in Britain

Following Karachi’s lead, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport also received a similar state-of-the-art scanning machine, marking a substantial leap forward in Pakistan’s aviation security measures.