PIA and Other Airlines Fined Millions for Late Luggage Delivery

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has imposed fines on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and various private and foreign airlines for delayed luggage delivery. As per reports, PIA has been fined Rs. 5.2 million, while other airlines have collectively incurred fines amounting to Rs. 6 million.

The fines were primarily levied in response to 13 flights experiencing tardy luggage delivery at Karachi Airport. However, the most incidents of late delivery occurred at Islamabad Airport, where a staggering 517 flights faced fines over the past six months.

In addition, 473 flights were issued warnings due to luggage delays attributed to a shortage of loaders. Furthermore, at Lahore Airport, three flights received warnings for similar issues.

CAA has established strict time limits for luggage offloading, with a 45-minute threshold for most flights and 50 minutes for Boeing aircraft. Notably, a significant portion of the delayed flights consisted of Hajj charters, which were delayed primarily due to excess baggage and staff shortages at airports.