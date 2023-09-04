Swedish Police Detains 12 People After Public Burning of the Holy Quran

On Sunday, two individuals were arrested and approximately ten more were detained in Malmo, Sweden, after tensions escalated at a protest where the Holy Quran was set on fire.

The protest, led by Islamophobic Iraqi refugee, Salwan Momika, occurred in Malmo’s central square. About 200 people gathered to witness the desecration of the Holy Quran.

Momika is known for his Islamophobia, including burning the Islamic holy book multiple times. His hateful actions have caused a stir not only in Sweden but across the Middle East and Muslim countries.

Swedish Police described the atmosphere as tense and reported a “violent riot” that broke out around 1:45 PM (Swedish local time).

While the main event concluded after Momika left, a number of attendees stayed, leading to arrests and detainments.

Eyewitness accounts and video footage show that some attendees hurled stones at Momika. Others tried to break police barriers, and one man even attempted to block a police car transporting Momika.

Momika’s actions have not only stirred emotions locally but have also led to diplomatic tensions between Sweden and several Middle Eastern countries.

Following similar protests, the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad was attacked twice by demonstrators in July.

Despite the controversy, the Swedish government reiterated its commitment to freedom of speech but also condemned the disrespect shown to the Holy Quran.