Xiaomi 13T Pro Could Launch Soon With Powerful Cameras and Internals

The rumored September 1 launch date for the Xiaomi 13T series was clearly wrong since we didn’t get to see anything of the sort at the IFA 2023 event.

However, there’s still exciting news for Xiaomi fans from tipster Paras Guglani, who not only revealed the comprehensive specifications for the Xiaomi 13T Pro but also hinted at a global launch set for September 16. Additionally, the tipster shared several images of the device in a separate tweet.

13T Pro coming up likely this month 🌎 TECHTEMBER pic.twitter.com/BqpukLpQZs — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) September 2, 2023

According to the leaked specifications, the Xiaomi 13T Pro smartphone boasts the powerful Dimensity 9200 processor. It provides users with the flexibility to choose between 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and offers various storage capacities, including 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB.

The device is available in two appealing color options: the Classic Black variant, which features a resilient glass back, and the Light Blue option, boasting a leather-like texture.

The device showcases a 1.5K OLED display that boasts a refresh rate of 144Hz, a peak brightness of 2600 nits, and a smooth 2880Hz PWM dimming capability. Furthermore, it comes with HDR10+ support for enhanced visual quality.

The camera setup will include a 50MP Sony IMX707 primary sensor (f/1.9) with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13MP Omnivision OV138 ultra-wide lens featuring an f/2.2 aperture, and a 50MP Omnivision OVSOD telephoto sensor. On the front, there’s a 20MP Sony IMX596 camera designed for selfies.

When it comes to durability, the Xiaom 13T Pro is certified with an IP68 rating, providing robust protection against water and dust. Lastly, the device houses a robust 5,000 mAh battery and supports the convenience of 120-watt fast charging.