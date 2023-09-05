News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

CDA Increases Metro Bus Ticket Prices by Up To 80%

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 5, 2023 | 6:00 pm

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has hiked the fare rates for the Green, Orange, and Blue Line Metro buses, citing inflation in the transportation industry.

According to CDA officials, the fares for Orange and Green Line buses have increased from Rs. 30 to Rs. 50. For the Blue Line bus service, which runs from Rawat to PIMS hospital, the fare has increased from Rs. 50 to Rs. 90.

The new rates will be implemented in Islamabad after a formal notification from the CDA. Chairman CDA Anwar-ul-Haq stated that the fare hike was unavoidable due to a lack of funds to operate buses at subsidized rates.

The new rates have created problems for the general public which is already at the mercy of crippling inflation.

6th Road Station in Shambles

Rawalpindi’s 6th Road Metro Bus Station was burned to the ground during the May 9 protests. Several months have passed since those events, yet the Punjab administration has failed to restore the station.

Due to a non-functional station, 6th Road travelers have to use Rehmanabad or Shamsabad Bus Stations. Traveling on foot to these stations creates problems for the residents of the area.

The public has appealed to the relevant departments to address this issue.


>