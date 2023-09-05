Faysal Bank Apprise Members of SCCI About the Growing Islamic Banking Industry

President & CEO Mr. Yousaf Hussain, along with Mr. Jaudat Hussain, Head Retail Banking Faysal Bank Limited, and Mr. Agha Mehdi Raza, General Manager Central, Faysal Bank Limited and Mufti Najeeb Khan, a Renowned Shariah Scholar, recently, visited Sialkot Chambers of Commerce and Industry recently.

The purpose of this visit was to apprise the members of SCCI about the growing Islamic Banking Industry of Pakistan and also to highlight the role Faysal Bank Limited is playing in promoting the Shariah compliant Islamic Banking in Pakistan.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik thanked President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faysal Bank Yousaf Hussain and his team for the much needed knowledge about Islamic Banking to the public and the business community of this vibrant city of Pakistan.

Expressing his views at this occasion, Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank Limited, said: “The positive role played by Sialkot’s business community in the development of their city is exemplary and is a roadmap for the business community of other cities.

Sialkot’s business community is lauded globally for its initiatives, and they are a success story of Pakistan. Faysal Bank is also emerging as a success story at the national and international levels as our transformation from a conventional bank to a full-fledged Islamic bank is a testament to our commitment to the promotion of Islamic banking. I want to highlight that Islamic banking is not limited to any region and it is spreading at a rapid pace.”

He further said that Faysal Bank was the first bank in Pakistan to completely shift its services from conventional banking to Islamic banking. Undoubtedly, this was a significant effort which should be appreciated at all levels.

Renowned Islamic banking scholar Mufti Muhammad Najeeb Khan informed the participants about Islamic banking and explained how it benefits them at personal and professional levels.