KP Launches Strict Action Against Underperforming Schools

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in Peshawar has voiced deep concerns over the dismal performance of government schools in the recent SSC examination of 2023, with results falling below 50 percent. In response, they have initiated stringent actions against officials responsible for this academic debacle.

In a formal letter issued by the department, District Education Officers (DEOs) for both male and female institutions were summoned to account for the distressing results. Furthermore, they were directed to furnish comprehensive details pertaining to subject teachers, enrolment figures for classes 9th and 10th, as well as subject-wise percentages for both classes.

In light of these disappointing results, the department has resolved to take punitive measures against the DEOs and subject teachers involved, citing their unsatisfactory performance in the matriculation examinations.

According to the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar, the examination outcomes painted a grim picture for several government schools. Government Higher Secondary School Khawaida Khel reported a shocking zero percent pass rate, with other institutions such as GGHS Hazar Khwani (Science), Achini Payan School, and Wazir Bagh yielding similarly disheartening results.