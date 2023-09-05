Milk Prices Decrease in Karachi After Reduction in Sale

The price of milk in various districts of Karachi has plummeted to Rs. 180 per litre, leaving both retailers and dairy farmers in distress. This price drop comes in the wake of a substantial decline in milk sales, which has forced retailers to cut their purchases from producers.

The strained relationship between milk retailers and dairy farm owners further exacerbated the crisis. With a significant dip in sales due to the prevailing inflationary pressures, dairy farmers and wholesalers have resorted to selling their stocks at substantially lower rates to entice the reluctant retailers.

Several areas in Karachi, including Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar, and Landhi, have witnessed this sharp decrease in milk prices. Some retailers have even initiated a promotional scheme, offering half a litre of milk with the purchase of a litre.

The milk vendors’ dissatisfaction culminated in a protest against the persistent price hike delay by dairy farm owners, leading to a suspension of milk procurement, starting today. Last week, the Karachi Milk Retailers Welfare Association had already announced an indefinite closure of sale points across the metropolis, demanding a price increase.

As tensions escalate, the association has given a 72-hour ultimatum to the local administration to address their pricing concerns, emphasizing that their profit margins have dwindled considerably amid the price fluctuations.