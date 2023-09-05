High-Level Meeting Held to Ascertain Future of Debt-Ridden PIA

A high-level meeting concerning the future of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was convened in Islamabad today, presided over by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The meeting received a comprehensive briefing on PIA’s performance and issued a key directive for submitting its restructuring plan to the Economic Coordination Committee.

During the session, Prime Minister Kakar emphasized the pivotal role of PIA as a national institution, highlighting its history of providing air services and achieving a global reputation. He also stressed the need for immediate steps to enhance air connectivity between remote regions and other major cities across the country.

In an effort to enhance customer satisfaction, the interim prime minister called for PIA flight schedules to be tailored to the convenience of passengers. Furthermore, he urged both PIA’s management and the Aviation Division to work tirelessly to restore the airline to its former glory.

A crucial outcome of the meeting was the directive to submit a comprehensive plan outlining the restructuring of PIA to the Economic Coordination Committee. This directive underscores the government’s commitment to revitalizing the national carrier and ensuring its long-term sustainability.

The meeting also noted recent amendments to the PIA Act of 2016, which have opened the door for a potential overhaul of the airline.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Adviser to the Caretaker Prime Minister for Aviation Air Marshal (Retired) Farhat Hussain, Advisor to the Caretaker Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, and other senior government officials also attended the meeting.