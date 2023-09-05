PM Kakar Stresses Need to Fully Utilize Country’s Natural Resources

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Tuesday stressed the need to take more steps to fully utilize the potential of the country’s immense natural resources.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the performance of the Petroleum Division in Islamabad, he said road infrastructure needs to be improved to access natural resources.

He directed to take strict measures against illegal mining and also instructed to complete all legal requirements at the earliest for appointment of the head of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

The prime minister was also given a detailed briefing regarding the performance of the Petroleum Division.

It was informed that apart from exploring more natural resources in the country, the Petroleum Division is working on a program to increase oil and gas production in the country. Moreover, projects related to laying down pipelines are being prioritized to supply oil and gas from various reservoirs.

The meeting was informed that the Petroleum Division is preparing a Mineral Sector Development Framework for the exploration of oil and gas.