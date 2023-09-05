Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls by Over Rs. 6,000 Per Tola

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 5, 2023 | 6:59 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan registered a decline of over Rs. 6,000 per tola on Tuesday to close at Rs. 232,800.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs. 6,300 per tola to Rs. 232,800 while the price of 10 grams declined by Rs. 5,402 to close at Rs. 199,588.

This is the second consecutive fall in the price of the precious metal during the current week. A day earlier, on Monday, the price of gold fell by Rs. 700 per tola. This means that in the last two days, the price of gold has fallen by Rs. 7,100.

In the international market, spot gold dropped 0.4 percent to $1,930.33 per ounce by 1126 GMT, while the US gold futures decreased by 0.6 percent to $1,955.80.

>