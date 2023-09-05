These Housing Societies Are Using Islamabad’s Name to Increase Plot Prices

Housing societies supposedly located in Islamabad are committing fraud against the citizens.

According to the update, some housing societies are making false claims of having an NOC from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) despite the fact that they’re located outside Islamabad. CDA officials claim that these societies are using Islamabad’s name in their advertising campaigns to drive up their values.

According to the official document, these societies include Muhafiz Gardens, Faisal Town, Rawat Enclave, Graceland, Airline Society, and a few others.

Officials have stated that the claims of CDA’s approval from most of these housing societies are false. By doing so, these societies are misleading the public and will face legal action.

The official added that the boundary of Islamabad is clear in the capital city’s master plan. A map of the boundaries of Islamabad is available on the CDA official website, along with the list of housing societies that have CDA’s approval, he added.

The CDA has warned the citizens not to fall for such misleading ads.