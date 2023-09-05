Islamabad Police Tightens Road Safety on Margalla Avenue

The authorities have tightened Margalla Road safety to protect citizens.

A spokesman for the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) stated that the entry of large and heavy vehicles on Margalla Road has been limited. The department will take action against vehicles without route permits or during forbidden hours.

Inspector General (IG) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan stressed that Islamabad Police is committed to a smooth traffic system in the federal capital and safe travel facilities.

He said,

Our diligent officers are unwavering in their duty to prevent accidents that could result in harm to life or property. The Islamabad Capital Police continuously present on the streets of Islamabad to ensure the best possible travel experience for the citizens.

Due to the ongoing E-11 flyover project, motorists are faced with various issues in the area. One of the frequently reported issues is wrong-way driving, which is a potential cause of accidents.

IG added that, while the field officers perform their duties, citizens should also cooperate with authorities to ensure the effectiveness of the heightened traffic controls. The spokesperson stated that the ICTP has been told to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against traffic law offenders.