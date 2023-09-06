Govt Restores Old System for Easy Passport Tracking

In a significant move, the government has reinstated the SMS service for passport applications after a three-year hiatus, offering valuable information about passport preparation and delivery to citizens. Simultaneously, a new schedule for issuing tokens to applicants has been established in all passport offices nationwide.

This reinstated SMS service, accessible through the code 9988, is part of the Directorate General Immigration & Passports (DGIP)’s efforts to streamline and enhance its services. Through this system, applicants will now receive notifications at various stages of passport processing on their registered mobile numbers. These notifications will include updates on application receipt, processing status, and passport delivery, ensuring citizens stay well-informed about the progress of their applications.

Furthermore, to provide applicants with a more convenient experience, the government has introduced specific timings for issuing tokens. Starting from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm on Mondays to Thursdays, and until 12:00 pm on Fridays, tokens will be distributed at all passport offices across the country. This scheduling aims to reduce wait times and enhance the overall efficiency of the passport application process.

The reintroduction of the SMS service and the implementation of token distribution schedules mark positive steps toward modernizing and improving passport services, ultimately benefiting citizens seeking this essential travel document.