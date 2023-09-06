Govt to Establish Special Courts to Deal With Cases of Electricity Theft

The interim government Wednesday unveiled new measures to curb power theft to help lower the power sector’s spiraling circular debt.

Caretaker Energy Minister Mohammad Ali alongside interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said in a media briefing today that authorities are launching a crackdown on electricity theft. In this reference, he said work has started on the Electricity Theft Act through which power thieves will be punished via special courts.

Ali lamented that consumers have to bear the burden of those who steal electricity. On expectations for urgent relief to aggrieved consumers on the rising power bills of late, he said electricity prices cannot be reduced unless power theft is wiped away.

The interim minister remarked that the government aims to cut Rs. 589 billion in electricity theft, with the Electricity Act to be moved in 2-3 weeks for swift implementation. He explained that the authorities would punish thieves based on available data, while action would also be taken against officers of distribution companies involved in this. A list of implicated officers has been shared with the Election Commission of Pakistan for their immediate removal from office, he added.

This comes amid nationwide protests against rising electricity rates, with relevant authorities failing to provide urgent relief measures due to the International Monetary Fund’s severe terms for a short-term $3 billion bailout package.

Pertinently, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Monday said the government will take strict action against electricity thieves. He also directed at the time immediate action against the defaulters of electricity dues in collaboration with the provinces and law enforcement agencies and added that no exception should be made in action against electricity defaulters and electricity thieves.