Pakistani Origin Ahmed Ali Larik Selected Among Top 100 Saudi Technology Leaders

Pakistani Origin IT Wizard Ahmed Ali Larik has been selected among the Top 100 Saudi visionary leaders by the prestigious platform DT 100 for his extraordinary contribution to transforming the digital banking landscape. He is the only Pakistani who received this recognition this year.

Ahmed Ali Larik became limelight as an accomplished visionary professional who was a leading force behind digital banking & fintech. He has a key role in technological development in EMKAN Finance, a subsidiary of Alrahji Bank, one of the world’s biggest Islamic Banks.

DT 100 is a momentous initiative set to applaud the extraordinary accomplishments of Saudi Arabia’s technology leaders. This prestigious program is designed to honor exceptional individuals who have spearheaded groundbreaking advancements in technology within the region.

Ahmed Ali Larik is considered a driving force for empowering KSA toward an innovation-driven economy and has become a recognized thought leader in the industry. He is actively sought after as a speaker at prominent industry conferences, where he shares his invaluable research & insights, and expertise as a technology strategist, including appearances at CXO global forums. He has also been awarded a “Technology Master” and included among the top 200 CIOs from the Global CIO forum.

In continuation to his accolades, he has provided insight on emerging technologies, giving his comparative analysis on the growth gaps between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia markets.

Mr. Larik also has in-depth research on Neom, hyperloop, and overall smart cities projects. According to him, Neom, a special economic zone in Saudi Arabia, is focused on building an innovative city with a strong emphasis on integrating AI, IoT, and Data Analytics into governance, services, and decision-making.

He also sheds light on possible cybersecurity threats and preventions. In Pakistan, the adoption of AI and IoT is still in its early stages. Saudi Government has also been working on a metaverse experience in NEOM called XVRS, which aims to create a mixed-reality urban living model with digital assets, built-in crypto, and NFT monetization. While Pakistan has shown interest in the metaverse, it has yet to fully embrace NFTs and blockchain for real-time transactions and digital property purchases. To support its ambitious goals, Neom is investing in a half-billion-dollar data center called ‘ZeroPoint,’ which will be the region’s first next-generation hyperscale data center and play a vital role in powering the company’s infrastructure.

He was of the view that neo-banks have been making significant waves in the banking sector of Saudi Arabia, ushering in a new era of digital financial services. These innovative financial institutions, unburdened by traditional brick-and-mortar branches, have redefined banking accessibility for Saudi citizens.

As Saudi Arabia continues its journey toward a more diversified and technology-driven economy through initiatives like Vision 2030, neo-banks play a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s financial landscape. This is still rather in the inception phase for Pakistan whereby we have Digital Banking Regulations but are still yet to see new players enter into the market.