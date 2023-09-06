Treet Corporation to Venture Into Shaving Foam Market

Treet Corporation Limited announced on Wednesday that is set to venture into the shaving foam market.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that this addition comes as part of its continued efforts to diversify its product range and meet the evolving needs of its consumers.

“The company aggressively aims to tap into the lucrative shaving foam sector, strengthening our presence in the personal care segment”, the notice said further.

Treet Corporation Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on 22 January 1977 as a Public Limited Company under the Company’s Act 1913 (now Companies Act, 2017). The principal activity of the company is to manufacture and sell razors and razor blades along with other trading activities.