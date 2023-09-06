Pakistan to Convince Bill Gates Into Investing in IT Sector

The government of Pakistan wants to engage the Bill Gates Foundation to invest in the IT and Science sector of Pakistan. According to the sources, American business tycoon and philanthropist Bill Gates will visit Pakistan on September 23, 2023.

Sources say that on the occasion of Bill Gates’ visit to Pakistan, the government will convince him to invest and help Pakistan in the IT and science and technology sectors. The government has sought details on important projects and investment opportunities from both the IT and Science and Technology ministries.

During the billionaire’s visit, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar will give him a briefing on Pakistan’s IT and science and technology sector. Bill Gates will be briefed on the potential of Pakistan’s IT and science and technology sectors, as well as the steps taken by the government of Pakistan for the development of these sectors.

Homework in this regard had already been done when Bill Gates came to Pakistan in 2022 and the government of that time discussed cooperation in the IT sector with him. This year, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a meeting with Bill Gates during his visit to America, in this meeting IT cooperation was also discussed.

