Xiaomi Confirms Launch Date for 13T Series

Xiaomi has finally announced the actual launch date for its upcoming 13T series, which was previously rumored to become official earlier this month. We now have confirmation that the Xiaomi 13T series will be unveiled on September 26 instead.

The announcement was made on X (formerly Twitter) by Xiaomi CEO and Founder Lei Jun who revealed that the event will take place in Berlin, Germany, and will be live-streamed on the company’s own website. Take a look at the teaser poster below.

Jun also mentioned that the Xiaomi 13T series has been developed in collaboration with Leica, promising the inclusion of Leica filters and various other features within the default camera app. However, Jun didn’t disclose the precise number of smartphones that will be part of this series.

Speculation suggests that the 13T series will comprise two smartphones: the 13T and the 13T Pro. The Pro variant is rumored to be a modified iteration of the China-exclusive Redmi K60 Ultra, also known as the Extreme Edition, featuring some notable distinctions. Compared to the K60 Ultra, the 13T Pro is expected to offer better cameras, but an underclocked chipset.

ALSO READ Xiaomi 13T Pro Could Launch Soon With Powerful Cameras and Internals

The design is expected to be no different from the Redmi K60 Ultra, so we already know what the 13T Pro is going to look like. Check out the renders below.

The phone has even appeared in an early unboxing video already. It shows the phone in its black color variant along with all the accessories in the box.