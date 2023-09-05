Tecno and Infinix Beat Vivo to Become 5th Biggest Phone Companies Globally

The global smartphone market is grappling with the effects of an economic downturn, leading to a continuous decline in its performance. According to data from TrendForce, the market experienced a nearly 20% drop in Q1 this year, followed by a 6.6% decrease in Q2.

The year 2023 has not started on a positive note. The combined production of 272 million smartphones in Q2 and Q1’s figures resulted in a total of 522 million units manufactured during the first half of this year. This reflects a significant 13.3% decrease compared to the same period in 2022.

But while several phone makers have suffered the effects of this downturn, some of them have more surprisingly positive outcomes. It turns out that Transsion, comprising Tecno, Infinix, and Itel has replaced Vivo to become the 5th biggest phone maker in the world.

Tecno, Infinix, and Vivo

Transsion (comprising Tecno, Infinix, and Itel) entered the Top 5 rankings for the first time ever, displacing Vivo. This achievement is partially attributed to Transsion’s expansion into the mid-to-high-end market. Notably, a substantial 71.9% surge in production was observed when comparing Q1 and Q2 figures.

Meanwhile, Vivo (including Vivo and iQOO) slipped to sixth place, achieving a relatively modest yet positive increase of 15%, totaling 23 million units—still trailing behind Transsion’s 25.1 million units.

Samsung and Apple

Various companies faced varying levels of impact. Despite a 12.4% decline from Q1, Samsung maintains its lead by producing 53.9 million units, capturing a market share of just under 20%. The introduction of the new Galaxy Z foldables in Q3 is anticipated to influence the market. Still, given the lackluster sales of the Galaxy S23 series, it might not be a sufficient boost.

ALSO READ Apple Vision Pro Forced Meta to Work on Better AR Headset

Apple’s traditionally weakest quarter, Q2, occurs just prior to the major iPhone launch, prompting many consumers to postpone purchases in anticipation of the new model or discounted older versions. However, Apple’s prospects for success in Q3 are uncertain due to production challenges for the new generation iPhone. TrendForce suggests that Apple could potentially surpass Samsung and secure the top spot if the iPhone 15 series exceeds expectations.

Xiaomi and Oppo

Xiaomi experienced a substantial 32.1% production increase compared to Q1, resulting in a total of 35 million units produced across Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phone lines. This growth enabled Xiaomi to surpass its rival Oppo and claim third place in the rankings.

ALSO READ Xiaomi 13T Pro Could Launch Soon With Powerful Cameras and Internals

Oppo, which includes Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus phones, slipped to fourth place despite a 25.4% quarter-on-quarter production increase, yielding a total of 33.6 million smartphones manufactured. The company demonstrated strong performance in Southeast Asia and other markets, a trend expected to persist in Q3, setting the stage for a competitive race with Xiaomi.

Looking Ahead

The initial half of 2023 marks the lowest point in global smartphone production over the past decade. The outlook for the upcoming year is similarly unpromising, with TrendForce projecting a minor 2-3% annual increase.