Five Dead in Over 1,100 Road Accidents Across Punjab in One Day

The Punjab Emergency Services Department (ESD) reported over 1,100 road traffic collisions across the province in the last 24 hours. According to the report, five people died, and 1,142 sustained injuries in 1,132 road accidents.

Of these, 604 people sustained critical injuries and were put in urgent care at various hospitals. The remaining 570 victims suffered minor injuries and were given treatment on the accident site by rescue medical teams.

According to a recent report, motorways across Pakistan are also seeing a gradual rise in the number of accidents. An official document available with ProPakistani showed that there have been 387 accidents on motorways in the last year, claiming the lives of 503 and injuring 270 people.

ALSO READ Kia Increases Prices of its Popular Models

According to a National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) spokesperson, the prime causes of accidents are traffic rule violations, excessive speeding, reckless driving, and mechanically compromised vehicles on the motorways.

The spokesperson said that the department has started a drive to not allow smoke-emitting and poor-condition vehicles onto the motorway. “The NHMP is cognizant of the rising number of accidents on the motorway and taking concrete steps to eliminate the problem.” the spokesperson added.