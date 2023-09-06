Kia Increases Prices of its Popular Models

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has increased the prices of Picanto Automatic, Stonic EX+, Sportage AWD, and Sportage Black Edition. The company hasn’t cited a reason for the hike.

It is worth noting that, unlike the last price hike, the company has yet to increase the prices of all cars in its lineup. Effective as of September 6, the new prices are as follows:

Models Old Prices (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Picanto Automatic 3,825,000 3,950,000 125,000 Stonic EX+ 6,050,000 6,280,000 230,000 Sportage AWD 8,820,000 8,920,000 100,000 Sportage Black ‘Limited Edition’ 9,300,000 9,650,000 350,000

This is the company’s second price hike in two months. Interestingly, Sportage AWD has seen the smallest increase compared to other models.

Kia’s momentum has declined significantly compared to the last two years due to the ongoing economic issues in Pakistan. The company’s sales saw an increase in June, but not enough to make a huge difference.

However, it is understandable as all automakers in Pakistan are barely hanging on by a thread.