Interpol and FIA Arrest Wanted Pakistani Criminal in UAE

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 7, 2023 | 12:51 pm

A wanted criminal from Pakistan has been arrested from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), in a joint operation conducted by Interpol and FIA’s National Central Bureau (NCB), Pakistan’s focal point for all Interpol activities.

The detained suspect, Tasawur Hussain, is allegedly involved in multiple cases, including murder. He was wanted by the Punjab Police in Jhelum.

Both authorities successfully carried out this operation after NCB in Pakistan issued a Red Notice, an international alert for a wanted person, to apprehend the suspect in Abu Dhabi. 

Following the arrest, FIA’s Faisalabad Wing handed him over to the concerned police department. According to FIA’s spokesperson, NCB is responsible for carrying out overseas arrests.

In a similar case last month, NCB Pakistan, in collaboration with Interpol Saudi Arabia, caught another wanted criminal, Qurban Ali, in Riyadh, the Kingdom’s capital.

Likewise, a Red Notice was issued to alert the authorities in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in his arrest. He was also accused of multiple murders and was sought by Punjab Police.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


