Pakistan Embassy Rejects Reports of Denying Visas

The Pakistan Embassy in the United States (US) has denied reports suggesting that Pakistani Americans are encountering obstacles in obtaining visas to visit Pakistan. In a press release, the embassy dismissed them as baseless rumors. The embassy’s spokesperson emphasized that such claims amounted to ‘misinformation and disinformation’.

This response from the embassy follows a question raised during a press briefing at the US State Department regarding the alleged visa rejections faced by Pakistani Americans seeking to travel to their home country.

Earlier in the day, the US State Department had clarified its stance on the matter, asserting that the authority to approve or deny visa requests for US citizens rested solely with consular officials at the Pakistan Embassy, emphasizing that it was beyond the scope of the State Department’s jurisdiction.

As tensions surrounding visa issues continue, both US and Pakistani authorities are closely monitoring the situation, aiming to provide clarity and ensure the smooth facilitation of visa applications for Pakistani Americans wishing to visit their homeland.