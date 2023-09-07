KP Cabinet Increases Minimum Wage to Rs. 32,000

The caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet, led by Chief Minister (CM) Azam Khan, convened on Wednesday, addressing a diverse array of issues.

One of the decisions reached during the 10th cabinet meeting was the approval of a substantial increase in the minimum wage for laborers. The wage, initially sanctioned on 20 June, has been elevated to Rs. 32,000, a move aimed at improving the livelihoods of the labor force.

Furthermore, the cabinet extended its support to doctors in the Population Welfare Department by granting health professional allowances, bringing their compensation in line with their counterparts in the Department of Health.

The cabinet also demonstrated its commitment to local governance by giving initial approval for selected amendments to the Local Government Act 2023, seeking to enhance and streamline the functioning of local authorities.

In a bid to bolster disaster response capabilities, the cabinet approved the transfer of land from the Health Department to the Emergency Rescue Services, for setting up a Rescue 1122 station in Lower Dir’s Adanzai Tehsil.

For those affected in Miranshah Bazar, a supplementary grant under the ongoing AIP project was greenlit, offering support to property owners in North Waziristan. Lastly, the cabinet endorsed a food security support project, fostering agricultural development within the province.