LESCO Takes Action Against Electricity Thieves and Workers Helping Them

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has announced stringent measures against both electricity thieves and employees aiding them. During a meeting at LESCO headquarters, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider doubled down against electricity theft and ensured accountability within the organization.

Haider stated that they had a singular agenda: Power thieves would not be spared, even if the facilitators included LESCO employees. His resolve was evident as he ordered the immediate dismissal of officers and staff facilitating electricity theft. Cases will be registered against officials involved and they will face job termination.

All Circle Superintending Engineers have been tasked with identifying power theft within their respective areas. LESCO plans to collaborate with law enforcement and the Punjab government by sharing data on electricity theft cases. Intelligence-based targeted raids will be conducted to apprehend electricity thieves.

Additionally, LESCO will scrutinize meters installed at the residences of its employees to root out any internal complicity in electricity theft.