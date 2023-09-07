Pakistani Citizen Becomes Overnight Millionaire in UAE

A 27-year-old Pakistani expat in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has won an AED 1 million prize in the Mahzooz 144th lucky draw held on 2 September 2022.

Muhammad, who works as a finance manager, is a die-hard cricket fan and bodybuilding enthusiast. He migrated to the UAE last year with his wife and frequently participates in Mahzooz.

Expressing his excitement, he said that he found this victory unbelievable because he bought a Mahzooz water bottle only 25 minutes before the deadline. Note here that the participants can take part in the draw by purchasing a Mahzooz water bottle, which enlists the buyer in the draw.

Muhammad noted that he did not check his email to see how much he had won, as he was planning to watch the Pakistan and India cricket match, which got canceled due to rain.

Initially, he assumed that he had won the prize of AED 250 only, but one of his friends urged him to check his email from Mahzooz. Subsequently, Muhammad checked it and learned that he had won AED 1 million.

Muhammad plans on using this amount to cover his expenses in UAE and fly to Saudi Arabia for religious reasons. In addition, he wishes to fund underprivileged children’s education in Pakistan.

He thanked Mahzooz for this opportunity, which turned around his life, and added that he will continue to participate in these lucky draws to fulfill his dream of winning the AED 20 million grand prize.