Wahab Riaz Announces Rs. 30 Lac Cash Prize for Arshad Nadeem

The caretaker Provincial Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs in Punjab, Wahab Riaz, announced a cash prize of Rs. 3 million for javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem.

This decision came on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, to acknowledge the recent achievement of winning a silver medal in Budapest.

Wahab Riaz said that it is not just about Arshad, but they are working for the recognition of all players, and their passion and hard work will not go unnoticed.

“The provincial government of Punjab stands committed to patronizing every athlete, who pours their heart out for the country,” the former cricketer added.

Wahab Riaz also revealed the imminent launch of the Punjab Endowment Fund, a promising step towards further bolstering the sports sector in the province.

“The future of sports and athletes in Punjab is bright. Under the vigilant leadership of the Chief Minister, we are actively fortifying our sports sector,” he affirmed.

Last month, the 25-year-old athlete clinched a silver medal in the World Athletics Championship 2023 in Hungary.

The Mian Channu-born athlete clinched the medal with his best throw of 87.82 meters on the third attempt, placing him just behind Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra.