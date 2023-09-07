PTA Committed to Providing Support to Cable Industry: Chairman

A delegation of the Cable Operators Association of Pakistan (CAP) visited PTA Headquarters today. The delegation met with Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The primary focus of the meeting was to deliberate on regulatory matters and concerns regarding the provision of internet services by cable operators in Pakistan.

Chairman PTA welcomed the delegation and listened to their concerns. He emphasized that PTA is proactively reviewing the current Class Value Added Services (CVAS) License regime through a stakeholder consultation process to address issues related to the provision of internet services, taking into account the ever-evolving dynamics of the digital market and technological advancements.

PTA is committed to providing support and facilitation to the cable industry within the legal parameters, he added.