Punjab Excise’s Vehicle Registration System to be Upgraded After Nearly 20 Years

From September 7 to 10, 2023, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will help the Department of Excise and Taxation Punjab upgrade the 18-year-old vehicle registration system.

Excise & Taxation Director General Punjab Muhammad Ali explained that the previous system was launched in 2005 and collected data on almost 23 million automobiles.

He stated the previous system was unable to handle so much data and was having problems daily. “Now the new system will eliminate the problem of slowness and hacking and the delivery of services will be improved,” Ali added.

Digital and online payments would not be available in motor branches across Punjab, but manual payments can be done at the nearest Excise Department branch, Ali stated.

He added that the new system’s data security will protect vehicles and owners’ data. From September 11, motor registration branches will resume business as usual.

The DG stated that the Excise & Taxation Department is being made paperless quickly in accordance with the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Punjab’s directions.