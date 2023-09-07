Punjab Labor Department Cracks Down on Child Labor Arresting 15 People

The caretaker Punjab government has initiated a crackdown leading to the arrest of 15 individuals for violating labor laws. This follows the provincial government’s recent imposition of a strict ban on child labor for those under the age of 15.

The Labor Department, responsible for enforcing these regulations, has taken measures in pursuit of a child-labor-free province. 50 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against those found in breach of labor laws, with 20 children rescued during these operations. These rescued children have been entrusted to the care of the school education department, literacy department, and child protection department, ensuring them a secure future and access to education.

To intensify efforts, the labor department has established special child labor compliance cells at both divisional and district levels. Labor Secretary Faisal Farid has issued directives for daily progress reports from labor directors and urged field officers to actively engage in local-level awareness campaigns while continuing the crackdown.

Secretary Farid has also directed the establishment of a dedicated helpline for reporting instances of child labor. He emphasized that every child deserves a safe environment and education, as these are their fundamental rights, and they represent the future of the nation.