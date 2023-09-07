Sindh Launches Paid Internships for University Students

The interim Sindh Government wants to initiate a paid internship program catering to 200 students from public sector universities. Spearheaded by the provincial human rights department, this endeavor aims to provide valuable learning experiences to young minds.

During a meeting with officials from the human rights department, caretaker law minister barrister Omer Soomro shared insights into the program. He emphasized that it would target students studying law and social sciences, fostering a deeper understanding of these disciplines.

These internship opportunities will be extended to students residing in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Sukkur, and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions. The Law Minister stated that a formal proposal would soon be forwarded to the interim Chief Minister (CM) for approval.

Upon selection, students will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 25,000 each, making it an attractive prospect for those eager to contribute to human rights causes. Moreover, upon program completion, interns will have the opportunity to attend events addressing various human rights issues, further enriching their knowledge and involvement in this vital field.