Sindh Launches Paid Internships for University Students

By Asma Sajid | Published Sep 7, 2023 | 2:07 pm

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The interim Sindh Government wants to initiate a paid internship program catering to 200 students from public sector universities. Spearheaded by the provincial human rights department, this endeavor aims to provide valuable learning experiences to young minds.

During a meeting with officials from the human rights department, caretaker law minister barrister Omer Soomro shared insights into the program. He emphasized that it would target students studying law and social sciences, fostering a deeper understanding of these disciplines.

ALSO READ

These internship opportunities will be extended to students residing in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Sukkur, and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions. The Law Minister stated that a formal proposal would soon be forwarded to the interim Chief Minister (CM) for approval.

Upon selection, students will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 25,000 each, making it an attractive prospect for those eager to contribute to human rights causes. Moreover, upon program completion, interns will have the opportunity to attend events addressing various human rights issues, further enriching their knowledge and involvement in this vital field.

lens

Hareem Farooq Embraces Sunshine in Style on Beach Day
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Allocates Burial and Cremation Grounds for Minority Communities in Federal Capital
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>