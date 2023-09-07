Utility Store Blamed of Selling Expired and Substandard Ghee

An outlet of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) in Shikarpur, Sindh, has come under scrutiny for allegedly selling expired and substandard ghee.

The controversy emerged when Ali Baig took legal action by filing a petition in Sessions Court. Baig asserted that the outlet in Shikarpur is selling ghee products that had passed their expiration dates and failed to meet quality standards. He referenced a damning report released by the Pakistan Accounts Committee, which provided substantial evidence supporting these claims.

Expressing his concerns, the petitioner argued that the consumption of such substandard commodities could pose significant health risks, potentially increasing the prevalence of heart diseases among consumers.

In response to these allegations, the sessions court has scheduled a hearing for 9 September. Additionally, the court has called for a detailed report from the Deputy Director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the matter thoroughly and determine whether any regulatory violations have occurred.