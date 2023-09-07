Punjab Food Authority Begins Campaign Against Reusing Cooking Oil

In a bid to combat excessive and improper cooking oil usage, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has initiated a comprehensive door-to-door awareness campaign. The campaign, named the GORA (Guidance on Responsible Oil Application) campaign, was officially launched by PFA Director General (DG) Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday.

The primary objective is to educate citizens about the adverse health effects associated with substandard, low-quality, and reused cooking oil. DG Anwar emphasized that this educational effort is crucial in light of Pakistan’s massive consumption of cooking oil, which currently stands at 24 kilograms per year, far above the global average of 3-5 kilograms.

To reach as many households as possible, PFA has deployed two teams comprising 20 experienced nutritionists. These teams have already visited 186 houses in a single day, and their goal is to cover 4,430 houses across all Government Officers Residences (GORs) within the next 25 days.

The campaign’s message underscores the importance of using cooking oil and ghee in appropriate proportions to ensure a healthier lifestyle. PFA aims to foster responsible cooking practices and raise awareness among citizens, ultimately promoting better dietary habits and improved public health.