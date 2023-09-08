Karachi to Get Multiple Parks for the Differently-Abled

In a bid to promote inclusivity and empower differently-abled individuals, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) announced ambitious plans to establish four specialized parks across the city. These parks, funded by the Sindh government and the Centre for Autism Rehabilitation Training (CARTS), aim to provide recreational havens exclusively tailored to the needs of people with disabilities.

During a meeting held at the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) office, Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, expressed the KMC’s commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities. The proposed parks’ ownership will be transferred to the DEPD, ensuring their transformation into fully accessible spaces.

High-ranking officials, including the Secretary of DEPD, Municipal Commissioner of KMC, Syed Afzal Zaidi, and the Director General of Parks, KMC, were present at the meeting. The Secretary DEPD passionately appealed to the mayor for dedicated recreational areas within KMC parks, emphasizing the urgent need for facilities catering to the unique requirements of Karachi’s disabled community.

In response, financial allocations have been earmarked in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the renovation of four parks in the current fiscal year. These parks include Malir Saudia Park, Landhi Imran Shaheed Park, Family Park North Karachi, and Kashmir Road Park, with the latter set to become a pioneering model for inclusivity.

Mayor Wahab directed the Director General of Parks to collaborate closely with the Secretary DEPD on site visits to KMC parks, marking a significant step toward achieving a more inclusive Karachi for all of its residents.