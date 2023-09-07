Interim Govt Removes CDA Member Estate Due to Unknown Reasons

The federal cabinet has removed the Permanent Member (Estate) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Afnan Alam Khan, from his position.

A notification, available with ProPakistani, has been issued by the Ministry of Interior in this regard, stating that Afnan, a BPS-19 officer of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS), has been repatriated to the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) office.

According to the details, Afnan was appointed as the Permanent Member Estate of CDA on 12 October 2022.

In related news, the Estate Wing of the CDA implemented an automated system to simplify the transfer process for residential and commercial properties.

Previously, the system was semi-automated and involved multiple directorates, which made it difficult for citizens to transfer property.

The previous system required citizens to visit the civic authority’s one-window directorate in person to obtain a transfer form and appointment date.

However, the new system allows property owners to schedule transfer appointments online from the comfort of their homes. This is a more convenient and efficient system that saves time and hassle for citizens.

