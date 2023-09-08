Shaukat Khanum’s Excellence in Cancer Care Elevates Pakistan to 6th Place Globally

In a historic milestone, the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) has achieved certification by the Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI) Certification Program, affiliated with the esteemed American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

This landmark accomplishment places Pakistan at the forefront of cancer care, becoming the first nation in South Asia and the sixth globally, outside the United States, to obtain this recognition.

The QOPI Certification Program, renowned for assessing outpatient hematology-oncology practices, bestowed a three-year certification upon SKMCH&RC, signifying the hospital’s commitment to delivering top-tier cancer care, accessible to all, regardless of financial means. Undergoing a rigorous and comprehensive site evaluation, the hospital triumphantly met and exceeded the stringent standards and objectives set forth by the QOPI® Certification Program.

This achievement is a testament not only to SKMCH&RC’s commitment to excellence but also to Pakistan’s growing prominence in the global healthcare landscape.

The certification not only elevates the hospital’s status but also highlights Pakistan’s capacity to provide world-class cancer care. This significant feat reverberates with pride, both for the institution and the entire nation, as it positions Pakistan as a trailblazer in the field of oncology.