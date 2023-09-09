Powerful Earthquake Hits Morocco, Leaving Hundreds Dead

Late Friday night, a strong earthquake of about 7 magnitude hit Morocco’s High Atlas mountains, leaving at least 296 people dead, and many buildings in ruins.

In addition to the fatalities, 153 people were injured, according to an initial report from the Interior Ministry.

ALSO READ Public Transport and Train Fares Get Another Hike Within a Week

Many of the casualties were in remote mountainous regions that are tough to access. The earthquake hit Marrakech, a famous city and UNESCO World Heritage Site, the hardest.

Some buildings, including a historic mosque’s minaret, crumbled, crushing cars beneath. The Pan-Arab al-Arabiya news channel mentioned that one family alone lost five members in the disaster.

The provinces affected include Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Marrakech, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant, as per the Interior Ministry’s televised update.

Montasir Itri, a local from the village of Asni near the earthquake’s center, described the devastation in his village. He stated, “Most houses here are damaged. We have neighbors trapped under rubble, and everyone is trying their best to help with whatever tools they have.”

In the aftermath, residents reported aftershocks. Hamid Afkar, a teacher from Taroudant, recounted, “The quake lasted around 20 seconds. Doors were swinging open and shut on their own as I scrambled downstairs.”

The quake’s magnitude varied in reports, with Morocco’s geophysical center marking it at 7.2 and the US Geological Survey noting a magnitude of 6.8.

Its depth was a relatively shallow 18.5 km. The affected region, Ighil, is approximately 70 km southwest of Marrakech, and the tremor was felt around 11 PM local time.

ALSO READ Controversy Erupts Over Grace Marks in MDCAT

This is Morocco’s most destructive earthquake since 2004 when another tremor killed over 600 people.

Houda Hafsi, 43, from Marrakech, shared her experience, “The chandelier dropped, and I fled. My kids and I are still outside because we’re terrified.” Another resident, Dalila Fahem, added that she saw cracks in her walls and damage to her furniture.

People as far as Rabat, 350 km north of the epicenter, and Imsouane, 180km west, also left their homes, fearing more tremors.

Videos circulating on social media captured the panic post-quake. They showed residents rushing out of shopping centers, eateries, and apartments to gather outdoors.

Breaking News: Hundreds of people killed after a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Morocco overnight – the strongest in 123 years. pic.twitter.com/3muUssmoX2 — Nwa ❤️ (@Nwaadaz) September 9, 2023