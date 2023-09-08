Public Transport and Train Fares Get Another Hike Within a Week

Private transporters and Pakistan Railways (PR) have raised fares for the second time in a week on Thursday, with Metro buses set to follow suit next week.

Pakistan Railways raised postal and motorcycle transportation rates by 5%. The hike has been authorized and will be notified next week, bringing new fares.

Other transportation fares have increased as well. The transport fare from Raja Bazar to Soan terminal has been increased to Rs. 100, while the fare from Rawalpindi to Islamabad now costs Rs. 130.

Likewise, fares from Faizabad to the Secretariat have been increased to Rs. 100. The minimum intercity fares have increased to Rs. 200.

PR and private transporters have cited the rising fuel prices as the reason for the hike. From August to September 2023, the department has increased train fairs by up to 18%.

PR has also barred passengers from bringing poultry, hens, and luggage over 20 kilograms onto the train after fuel prices went over Rs. 300 per liter. The department stated that only a freight booking ticket can now carry these commodities.

The economy class Tezgam cost from Rawalpindi to Karachi is Rs. 3,350. With berth, the fare is Rs. 3,450, while the Business class now costs Rs. 7,600 and A.C. Sleeper costs Rs. 11,000.